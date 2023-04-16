Karachi Zoo may face permanent closure

The Karachi Zoo may be permanently closed due to poor living conditions for animals, according to officials from the federal and Sindh governments.

This comes after the public highlighted the case of Noor Jehan, a 17-year-old elephant who underwent unsuccessful surgery due to deteriorating health. Other animals in the wildlife park also face inadequate care and treatment.

The federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman, has urged the Sindh government to shut down the Karachi Zoo due to its incapacity to take care of wild animals.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has supported this proposal and suggested moving the animals to safer places.

An official from the ministry has stated that the Sindh government is likely to accept the proposal to close down the Karachi Zoo after receiving support from Bhutto and Rehman.

Wildlife experts have recommended turning existing zoos into botanical gardens and rescue and rehab centers for wild species.

Wildlife experts have expressed concern about the poor living conditions at the Karachi Zoo and demanded the closure of the park.

The proposal to shift wild animals to sanctuaries has gained support from officials at both the federal and provincial level.