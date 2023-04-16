Police force faces severe resistance from dacoits in Ghotki

The Sindh police’s targeted operation in the katcha area of Ghotki continues with an exchange of fire with the Shar gang.

A heavy contingent of police is on its way to the katcha area of Ravanti.

Police claim to be conducting a targeted operation against the dacoits with head money on them.

Six armored vehicles have reached the hideouts of the dacoits, the police authorities said, adding the forces are facing severe resistance from the dacoits.

They further said rockets were being fired at the police teams.

Earlier this week, the Sindh police claimed to have completed preparations for an operation against dacoits in the katcha area of Ghotki.

According to police officials, the dacoits had been besieged in Ravanti and 60 checkpoints established on the banks of Indus River.

Officials say 8,000 police personnel will participate in the operation.