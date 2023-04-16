Moderate to heavy showers expected in Pakistan before Eid ul Fitr

The country is expected to receive heavy to moderate rain coupled with thunderstorms before Eid ul Fitr.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a weather forecast predicting the entry of a westerly wave into the upper regions of the country on April 15.

According to the PMD, the wave is expected to spread throughout the western and central parts of the country subsequently.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-dust/thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls and hailstorm is expected in Kashmir (Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) and Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar) from April 15 to April 20.

Similarly, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Buner, Kohistan, Shangla, Haripur, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Bajaur, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum are likely to receive showers between April 15 and April 20.

On the other hand, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Qila Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Chaman, Pishin, Ziarat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Khuzdar, Kalat and Makran will receive showers on April 17 that would continue till April 18.

Light rain is also expected in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Multan, D.G.Khan, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, Raim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Layyah, Bhakkar, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sahiwal, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib on April 17.

The PMD has warned that dust-windstorm and hailstorm may cause damage to loose infrastructure and standing crops, particularly wheat.