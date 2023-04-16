Tragic car accident in Khuzdar leaves seven policemen dead

In a tragic incident, seven policemen from the Bela police force lost their lives in a car accident that occurred in the Wadh area of Khuzdar, Balochistan, on Sunday morning.

According to rescue authorities, the accident left two victims trapped in the wreckage of the car.

Reports suggest that the police officers were killed when their vehicle collided with a truck on the road in Wadh. Despite the rescue efforts, two cops remained stuck in the car and required a crane to be extricated.

Unfortunately, one of the trapped victims later succumbed to his injuries. The bodies of the deceased were subsequently transferred to a nearby hospital.

Soon after the accident, police, levies, and rescue authorities rushed to the scene and immediately began rescue operations. A crane was deployed to help lift up the car and facilitate the rescue of the trapped officers.

The authorities continued to work tirelessly to manage the situation and assist those affected by this tragic event.