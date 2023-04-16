Four local productions to headline Eidul Fitr cinematic releases

With Eidul Fitr less than a week away, all eyes are on the films scheduled for release over the holidays, as cine-goers wait with bated breaths for an opportunity to throng cinema houses and spend their long weekend.

As per information, seven films are lined up for release on Eid, including four Urdu, one Punjabi and two English language films.

Among the Urdu films, the Fawad Khan, Wasim Akram and Mikaal Zulfiqar-starrer, Money Back Guarantee, is being looked forward to the most.

The Faisal Qureshi-directorial is set in the backdrop of a bank robbery, and is being touted as the biggest and most expensive film of the year.

Dorr is another highly anticipated local film set to grace the big screen this Eid. Prominent among the cats are Asad Mehmood, Salim Meraj and Shafqat Cheema.

The trailer suggests that the film is packed with all the essential elements of an entertainer.

Journalist Kamran Shahid has donned the director’s hat and his directorial debut, Huey Tum Ajnabi, is also in the line-up for release over the weekend. The film is set in the backdrop of the fall of Dhaka of 1971.

Mikaal Zulfiqar, Sadia Khan, Mahmood Aslam and Kamran’s own father, veteran actor Shahid, are prominent among the actors in the film.

Among the Hollywood films set to release on Eidul Fitr, fans are anxiously waiting for the fourth installment of John Wick as well as Evil Dead Rise.

The number of local releases lined up for release is being deemed an encouraging sign for the film industry, and is being hailed as a commendable step.

However, the big Hollywood releases may hamper the business of our own productions.