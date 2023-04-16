Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 3AM | SAMAA TV | 16th April 2023 Samaa News Headlines 3AM | SAMAA TV | 16th April 2023 Apr 16, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 3AM | SAMAA TV | 16th April 2023 Recommended PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi arrested from party’s secretariat in Karachi Babar’s century, Haris four-for helps Pakistan go 2-0 up Sony’s latest patent could revolutionize mobile gaming controls Related Stories Mild irritation to vision loss; how dust and pollution harm your eyes? How to make a samosa, roll wrapper? The village of ‘widows and orphans’ Most Popular Eid ul Fitr 2023: Federal govt announces 5 holidays Eid ul Fitr 2023: Saudi Arabia announces four days holidays WhatsApp unveils three new security features