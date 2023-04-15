Sony’s latest patent could revolutionize mobile gaming controls

Sony is exploring ways to enhance mobile gaming controls, according to a recent patent filed by the tech giant.

As mobile gaming continues to grow in popularity, Sony is looking to improve its offerings in this area.

The patent outlines various methods and systems to increase controller input accuracy in mobile games, including processing operations for mobile devices, receiving controller input, and determining correction values for improved accuracy.

The patent also mentions dynamic streaming gameplay and smarter game state saving. This technology could be especially useful for the rumored Q Lite, a handheld console that connects to the PS5 for remote play.

Sony’s recent acquisition of mobile-based game developer Savage Game Studios suggests a growing interest in the mobile market.

In addition, Sony has also filed a patent for lifelike NPC reactions, which could enhance immersion in VR/AR games and other experiences.