Babar Azam shatters world records in second T20I against New Zealand

Pakistan Cricket Team’s skipper Babar Azam shattered few more records and levelled some in the second T20 International against New Zealand on Saturday in Lahore.

Babar Azam became first Pakistani player to score three T20 International centuries and only the second batter overall to score nine T20 centuries, only behind Chris Gayle (22).

He also became first ever skipper in the world to score three T20 International centuries, as Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is the only one to score multiple centuries as captain.

Babar Azam also levelled the world record for most T20 international wins as skipper with 42 wins, levelling Eoin Morgan and Asghar Afghan.

The skipper of Pakistan will have more chances in the series to break the world record of most wins, as three matches are still left in the series.

Babar Azam needs only 62 more runs to break Aaron Finch’s record of most T20 International runs as skipper.