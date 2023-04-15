Govt jacks up petrol price

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday announced a Rs10 increase in the price of petrol, which will be applicable from 12am tonight.

The financial czar said in a video statement that the increase in prices of petroleum products in the global market and exchange rate fluctuations were to blame for the increase in the price of petroleum products.

The price of petrol has been jacked up to Rs282 per litre. High-speed diesel and light diesel oil prices will remain unchanged at Rs293 per litre and Rs174.68 per litre, respectively, he said.

On the other hand, the price of kerosene oil has been raised by Rs5.78 per litre, moving it from Rs180.28 per litre to Rs186.07 per litre.