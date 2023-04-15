Attention Chrome users: Urgent update required to protect against Zero-Day vulnerability

Google has issued an urgent warning for all of its over three billion Chrome users worldwide to update their browsers immediately.

This follows the discovery of a Zero-Day vulnerability in Chrome that affects Windows, Mac and Linux systems.

The vulnerability, known as CVE-2023-2033, is caused by a Type Confusion in V8, which can potentially allow unsecured access to the browser’s memory.

The exposure was discovered by Google’s Threat Analysis Group, and although a patch has now been created, the first exploits of Chrome have already begun.

Users can update their browsers by clicking on the overflow menu bar in the top right corner of the browser, then selecting Help > About Google Chrome. This will trigger a browser update, which must be followed by a browser restart to ensure full protection.

Google has been vigilant in patching Chrome vulnerabilities this year, with this being the first Zero-Day exploit discovered in 2023.

However, now that it has been detected, it is crucial that users update their browsers immediately to ensure their safety and security online. By taking prompt action, users can protect themselves from potential security breaches and stay safe while browsing the internet.