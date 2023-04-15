This tech allows people to control devices using tongue, lips!

Researchers at the University of Chicago have developed a groundbreaking assistive technology device called LipIO, which allows people with certain disabilities to control digital devices using tongue and lip movements.

The device uses electrostimulation to detect movements on a thin and flexible plastic sheet that is affixed to the skin, making it an innovative way to provide accessibility to those with limited mobility in their hands or eyes.

While the main focus of LipIO is accessibility, the device has the potential to revolutionize the way we interact with technology. The researchers have open-sourced all of their work, making it easy for anyone to replicate the technology and experiment with new use cases.

LipIO has already been demonstrated for use in a variety of scenarios, from tuning a guitar to receiving navigation information while cycling.

The device has even been used to provide DJs with an additional control source for adding effects. With such a wide range of potential applications, the possibilities for LipIO are endless.

The researchers also envision LipIO being used for virtual reality experiences, allowing users to simulate tastes and sensations within a virtual environment. This opens up exciting new possibilities for immersive gaming and other VR applications.

However, there are still some challenges to be addressed before LipIO can become a mainstream technology. The device is currently quite cumbersome, with many wires and the need to regularly lick one’s lips. The researchers are working to make LipIO more practical and appropriate for use in public spaces.