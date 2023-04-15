Religious Affairs minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor dies in road accident

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor has passed away in road accident in Islamabad on Saturday.

As per the details garnered, the federal minister was heading towards Secretariat Chowk from Marriott Hotel when the accident occurred.

The police said the minister was driving the car himself when a Toyota Hilux Revo with five people onboard smashed his vehicle at the driver’s side.

The police claimed to have arrested the men riding the vehicle that hit Mufti Shakoor’s car.

He was rushed to Poly Clinic Hospital for treatment but Mr Shakoor succumbed to his wounds.

Condolences

Expressing grief and sorrow over the death of Religious Affairs Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif condolence with the family and relatives of the minister.

The Prime Minister said that Mufti Abdul Shakoor was a practical scholar, an ideological political activist and a good human being. He said Mufti Abdul Shakoor was among the dynamic and ideological leaders of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), who performed his duties as Minister of Religious Affairs with great diligence, sincerity and honesty.

Shehbaz Sharif said May Allah grant the deceased a high place in Jannat al-Firdous, and grant patience to the bereaved family.

President Dr. Arif Alvi and other political leaders have also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Mufti Abdul Shakoor.