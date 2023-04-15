FIR lodged into religious affairs minister’s death in accident

A case has been registered over the death of federal minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor in an accident in Islamabad on Saturday evening.

The case was registered with the Secretariat police station on the complaint of Mufti Shakoor’s friend, Qudratullah.

The first information report mentions the provisions of accidental murder, over-speeding, damage to the vehicle.

Mufti Shakoor died on the spot after being hit by a high-speed vehicle, the report states.

The federal minister’s official vehicle was also completely destroyed in the accident, the FIR added.

Meanwhile, Mufti Shakoor’s body was shifted to his native village, Tajbi Khel in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where his funeral prayers will be offered at 2pm today.

Moreover, the traffic police has submitted its initial report on the accident to the Islamabad police chief.

As per the report, the cause of the accident was over-speeding. The speed of the double cabin vehicle was high, and the chance to apply brakes very low.

A preliminary report of the Motor Vehicle Examiner of both vehicles has also been received.

A report has also been submitted regarding the airbags of the vehicles. The remains of both the vehicles involved in the accident have been moved to the Secretariat police station.

The Islamabad inspector general of police along with the chief commissioner also visited the accident site.

The accident

The religious affairs minister had died in a road accident on Saturday. As per details, the federal minister was heading towards Secretariat Chowk from Marriott Hotel when the accident occurred.

The police said the minister was driving the car himself when a Toyota Hilux Revo with five people onboard smashed his vehicle at the driver’s side.

The police claimed to have arrested the men riding the vehicle that hit Mufti Shakoor’s car.

He was rushed to Poly Clinic Hospital for treatment but Mr Shakoor succumbed to his wounds.

Funeral

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday night offered funeral prayers of the minister at the Jamia Darus Salam in Sector G-6 in Islamabad.

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Minister for Communication Maulana Asad Mehmood, former PM Yousuf Raza Gilani, Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shazain Bugti, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi, Senator Talha Mehmood, Ahsan Mazari, Tariq Fazl Chaudhry, Ali Wazir, Engineer Ziaur Rehman, Sahibzada Asjid Mehmood, Mufti Abdul Wajid Qureshi, Agha Syed Mehmood Shah, Pir Mufti Awais Aziz, Maulana Sharif Hazarvi, Mufti Ibrar Ahmed, Maualana Ubaidur Rehman and people belonging to other walks of life atended the funeral prayers.

Condolences

Expressing grief and sorrow over the death of Religious Affairs Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif condolence with the family and relatives of the minister.

The Prime Minister said that Mufti Abdul Shakoor was a practical scholar, an ideological political activist and a good human being. He said Mufti Abdul Shakoor was among the dynamic and ideological leaders of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), who performed his duties as Minister of Religious Affairs with great diligence, sincerity and honesty.

Shehbaz Sharif said May Allah grant the deceased a high place in Jannat al-Firdous, and grant patience to the bereaved family.

President Dr. Arif Alvi and other political leaders have also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Mufti Abdul Shakoor.