Android 11 still holds strong as most popular OS version, despite Android 13’s growth

New data from Android Studio reveals that Android 11 remains the most widely used operating system version among Android devices, with a market share of 23.5%.

This is despite the fact that Android 11 was released two and a half years ago, indicating that users are slow to upgrade to newer versions.

Although Android 13 has seen significant growth in market share, surpassing 12.1% compared to just 5% in January, it’s worth noting that the OS has been available for almost eight months. In comparison, Android 12 took nearly a year to reach 13.3% of the market share when it first appeared on the chart.

At this rate, Android 13 is poised to surpass its predecessor, but it still has a long way to go before it overtakes Android 11.

Interestingly, Chinese brands like Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme have been swift in delivering updates, contributing to Android 13’s growth. However, Samsung has also improved its update process significantly.

As we look ahead, Android 14 is expected to be released later this year with Google’s latest Pixel phones, likely around September or October.

Once it rolls out with the new Pixel 8 phones, it should become available to other OEMs such as Samsung, Xiaomi, and Oppo.

While Google has become less transparent about the distribution of Android versions, it’s clear that users are slow to upgrade to newer OS versions. Despite the growth of Android 13, Android 11 remains the most popular choice among Android users.