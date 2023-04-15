Fazl accuses CJP of overstepping authority, imposing “judicial martial law”

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday while criticising the Supreme Court’s proposal for dialogue on election issues said that it violates the Constitution, and accused Chief Justice Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial for exerting undue authority and imposing “judicial martial law” in the country.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Saturday, he accused the CJP of usurping the powers of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Parliament, and the government. He also criticised the CJP’s actions in regards to the election schedule and the appointment of the Registrar Supreme Court, stating that these tasks fall under the authority of the government. Despite these objections, the Justice Bandial remained obstinate, leading to a halt in proceedings and imposed “judicial martial law”.

Mr Rehman highlighted that the Act in question has not even been made, and that it is the job of the Parliament to enact laws. Despite this, the CJP formed a bench and took steps outside of his constitutional authority. He emphasised that there shouldn’t be any institutional interference and that the authority of each institution needs to be recognised and upheld.

The JUI-F chief categorically rejected the possibility of any negotiation with Imran Khan, describing him as a superfluous and corrupt figure in politics. He voiced his disdain towards the current state of politics and emphasised that they will never engage in any form of negotiations with Khan.

He emphasised that the rigging of the 2018 elections was supported by the establishment at the time, and questioned if it was feasible to hold the current establishment responsible for the unlawful and inhumane rigging acts done by the preceding regime.