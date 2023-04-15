Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra rumored to ditch significant camera feature

Rumors are swirling around Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra, with reports suggesting that the device will have a revamped camera system.

According to reliable tipsters, Revegnus, the S24 Ultra will no longer feature a 3x telephoto lens, which was present in previous Ultra models.

Instead, Samsung is said to have merged the 3x telephoto with a 10x periscope telephoto unit to create a new, variable folded telephoto lens that can zoom from 3x to 10x.

These rumors are consistent with previous reports that Samsung was planning to replace the telephoto sensor in the S24 Ultra with a new solution.

While it’s still too early to confirm these reports, they suggest that Samsung is continuing to push the boundaries of smartphone photography with its upcoming flagship device.

Of course, it’s always best to take these rumors with a grain of salt, as plans can change at any time.

However, if the reports are true, the Galaxy S24 Ultra could be a game-changer in the smartphone camera market.