Sushmita Sen resumes shooting for ‘Aarya Season 3’ in Jaipur after cardiac arrest

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen is all set to resume shooting for season 3 of her popular Disney Plus Hotstar series “Aarya” after a brief break due to health issues. Sen, who had suffered a cardiac arrest in February and undergone angioplasty, took to Instagram to share a live session with her fans and followers.

During the session, the former Miss Universe spoke about her journey back to Jaipur, where the shooting is scheduled to take place, and shared details of her flight, which she took with renowned singer Pankaj Udhas.

Sen also recited a Shayari on request of one of her viewers, expressing gratitude to her fans for their constant support during her tough times. She has been updating her fans about her health condition through social media and even requested the younger generation to get their hearts checked regularly.

The actor seems to be in high spirits and shared her excitement about being back to work. She was welcomed warmly at the airport and exchanged greetings with the people who joined her live session. She also wished her viewers a happy Bengali new year, irrespective of their caste, creed, or language.

Apart from “Aarya,” Sen has recently completed dubbing for “Taali,” a series based on the life of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. The show focuses on the landmark National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) case of 2013, in which the Supreme Court recognized transgender individuals as the third gender.

Known for her unconventional personal and professional choices, the actor has always been an inspiration to her fans.