Ayan Mukerji to direct ‘War 2’ with Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr.

Ayan Mukerji, the talented director known for his work in films such as Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, is set to direct “War 2” for Yash Raj Films (YRF). As per reports, Mukerji will be paid a whopping Rs. 32 crores as his directorial fees for the project, which will star Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan and Telugu cinema sensation NTR Jr. in lead roles.

After his exit from Dharma Productions, Mukerji was inundated with offers from various production houses, but he ultimately decided to direct “War 2” for YRF. Sources suggest that Aditya Chopra, the chairman of YRF, was highly impressed with Mukerji’s work on the upcoming film “Brahmastra,” which led to the offer for “War 2.”

Mukerji is reportedly excited to be a part of the YRF Spy Universe, which has already given audiences blockbuster hits like “Ek Tha Tiger,” “Tiger Zinda Hai,” “War,” “Pathaan,” and “Tiger 3.” The film will be a continuation of episodes post “Tiger 3” and will eventually lead to the much-anticipated face-off between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in “Tiger vs Pathaan.”

At YRF, Mukerji will have access to the best technicians from the West, making it a golden opportunity for the director to learn and grow as an artist. Mukerji is all set to begin pre-production work on War 2 this month and aims to start filming in November, with the project expected to wrap up within a year.

With a directorial fee of Rs. 32 crores, Mukerji has become one of the highest-paid directors at YRF, second only to Siddharth Anand. Sources suggest that the massive payout reflects YRF’s trust in Mukerji’s vision for “War 2” and their faith in his ability to deliver a film that lives up to the high expectations set by the franchise.

“War 2” is slated to release by the end of 2024 or early 2025, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what Mukerji has in store for them in this highly-anticipated sequel.