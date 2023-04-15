Prime Video to premiere Indian true-crime docu-series “Dancing On The Grave”

Amazon Prime Video is set to debut its first locally produced true-crime docu-series, Dancing on the Grave. The 4-part series focuses on the spine-chilling murder of Shakereh Khaleeli in the early 1990s in Bangalore, and features archival footage, news clippings, interviews, and dramatizations to delve into the investigation.

The series offers exclusive interviews with key personnel, as well as those on the periphery of the case, including the perpetrator himself, and aims to go beyond what is already known about the event, revealing details of the murder that shook the nation almost 30 years ago.

Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals at Amazon Prime Video, said that documentaries offer a window into the social fabric, ethos, and mindsets of people and can be thought-provoking. She added that Amazon Prime Video is committed to bringing differentiated and compelling content to its diverse customer base and that Dancing on the Grave is the first Indian true-crime original series to be released worldwide.

Produced by India Today Originals Production and written and directed by Patrick Graham, the team undertook all-consuming research to uncover details about the case. Over 22,000 pages on the case were read, and over 57 people were interviewed for more than 300 hours, leading to the discovery of unknown facts about the case. Chandni Ahlawat Dabas, Business Head Originals and Special Projects at India Today, said that the India Today Archives are a treasure trove of data, documents, facts, and figures, and that this story needed to be told.

Dancing on the Grave is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on April 21.