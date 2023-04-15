Ali Zafar asks fans to support and pray for boxer Agha Kaleem

Pakistan’s Kick Boxer Agha Kaleem met superstar singer Ali Zafar on Saturday and wished him good luck for the upcoming championship.

Ali Zafar and former skipper Shahid Afridi sponsored Agha Kaleem, after he had requested for help and was working at a hotel.

Agha Kaleem will travel to Dubai on Sunday, where he will do training for the championship.

Ali Zafar also made a video with Agha Kaleem and asked all the Pakistanis to pray for his success and support him for the event.

The superstar singer said that Agha Kaleem is a champion and made Pakistan proud in the past as well, so he will do it once again.

He also ensured all the moral and financial support to him, as they posed for the photos as well, doing shadow boxing.