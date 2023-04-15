Get your glowing Eid skin at home in 5 steps

Eid is a joyous ocassion, when you meet up with family and friends after a long pause, yet one tries to look even better than the last time.

Prepping your skin for Eid is essential to achieve a fresh and glowing look on this special occasion. The following tips will help you prep your skin and get it ready for Eid day.

Start with a Deep Cleanse:

The first step to prepping your skin for Eid is to start with a deep cleanse. Use a gentle cleanser to remove dirt and impurities from your skin. You can also use a facial brush or a sponge to help exfoliate your skin and remove dead skin cells. Make sure to use lukewarm water to avoid irritating your skin.

Apply a Moisturizer:

After cleansing your skin, it’s important to apply a moisturizer to hydrate and nourish your skin. Look for a moisturizer that suits your skin type, whether it’s oily, dry, or sensitive. Apply the moisturizer in circular motions to help it absorb into your skin. This will help to plump up your skin and make it look healthier and more radiant.

Use a Facial Mask:

A facial mask can help to boost your skin’s hydration and radiance. Choose a mask that suits your skin type and apply it to your face for the recommended amount of time. This will help to nourish your skin and give it a healthy glow. You can use a sheet mask or a clay mask, depending on your skin’s needs.

Don’t Forget to Exfoliate:

Exfoliating your skin is important to remove dead skin cells and reveal a brighter, smoother complexion. You can use a physical exfoliator, such as a scrub, or a chemical exfoliator, such as an AHA or BHA, depending on your skin type. Make sure to exfoliate your skin a day or two before Eid to avoid any irritation or redness on the day itself.

Stay Hydrated:

Drinking plenty of water is essential for keeping your skin hydrated and healthy. Aim to drink at least 8 glasses of water a day in the lead up to Eid. This will help to flush out toxins from your body and keep your skin looking plump and glowing.

In conclusion, prepping your skin for Eid is important to achieve a fresh and radiant look. By following these simple tips, you can ensure that your skin is hydrated, exfoliated, and nourished, and ready for the special occasion. Happy Eid!