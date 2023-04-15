Livescore Updates: Babar scores last ball century as Pakistan post 192

Pakistan batting

Pakistan’s most successful opening pair Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan gave Pakistan a flying start as they scored fifty in just 5.2 overs.

It was their 19th fifty partnership in T20I cricket together as they helped Pakistan reached 59 for loss at the end of batting powerplay.

Muhammad Rizwan completed his 24th half century in the 10th over as the pair ensured New Zealand did not get any wicket at halfway stage and Pakistan had 98 runs without any loss after 10 overs.

Muhammad Rizwan was caught in the 11th over as Pakistan lost their first wicket for 99 runs. The pair missed the century partnership by just one run, which would have made them first pair to score 10 century partnerships in T20I Cricket.

The second wicket fell immediately as Fakhar Zaman was dismissed on the first ball. Matt Henry, who took hat-trick in the previous match, was on hat-trick once again, but Saim Ayub did not let him become first bowler to do back to back hat-tricks.

Saim Ayub could not impress in the second match, as he was caught on boundary without scoring any run.

Imad Wasim scored just two runs as Pakistan lost fourth wicket for 105 runs.

Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed led the recovery as they added 87 runs in last seven overs and helped Pakistan reach 192.

Iftikhar Ahmed remained not out on 33 off 19 balls whereas Babar Azam scored his third T20I century off 58 balls with the help of 11 fours and three sixes.

Toss

Pakistan Cricket Team won the toss in second T20 International against New Zealand and elected to bat first once again, as Babar Azam kept the same playing XI which the first match previous day.

Babar Azam could level the world record for most T20 International wins as skipper on Saturday, as he won 41st match as captain on Friday.

Teams

Pakistan Playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

New Zealand Playing XI: Tom Latham ( c & wk), Chad Bowes, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Henry Shipley, Matt Henry, Ben Lister