Babar’s century, Haris four-for helps Pakistan go 2-0 up

Pakistan Cricket Team defeated New Zealand by 38 runs in the second T20 International as Babar Azam’s century helped Pakistan reach 192 and Haris Rauf’s four-for restricted New Zealand to 154 in Lahore.

Pakistan batting

Pakistan’s most successful opening pair Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan gave Pakistan a flying start as they scored fifty in just 5.2 overs.

It was their 19th fifty partnership in T20I cricket together as they helped Pakistan reached 59 for loss at the end of batting powerplay.

Muhammad Rizwan completed his 24th half century in the 10th over as the pair ensured New Zealand did not get any wicket at halfway stage and Pakistan had 98 runs without any loss after 10 overs.

Muhammad Rizwan was caught in the 11th over as Pakistan lost their first wicket for 99 runs. The pair missed the century partnership by just one run, which would have made them first pair to score 10 century partnerships in T20I Cricket.

The second wicket fell immediately as Fakhar Zaman was dismissed on the first ball. Matt Henry, who took hat-trick in the previous match, was on hat-trick once again, but Saim Ayub did not let him become first bowler to do back to back hat-tricks.

Saim Ayub could not impress in the second match, as he was caught on boundary without scoring any run.

Imad Wasim scored just two runs as Pakistan lost fourth wicket for 105 runs.

Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed led the recovery as they added 87 runs in last seven overs and helped Pakistan reach 192.

Iftikhar Ahmed remained not out on 33 off 19 balls whereas Babar Azam scored his third T20I century off 58 balls with the help of 11 fours and three sixes.

New Zealand batting

The visitors got off to a steady start and did not lose any wicket in the batting powerplay. But Shadab Khan was introduced in the seventh over and dismissed Tom Latham for 19 runs.

Imad Wasim struck in the next over when he bowled the other opener Chad Bowes for 26 runs.

Haris Rauf took the third wicket for Pakistan in the 12th over as he dismissed Will Young for nine runs and New Zealand were left struggling at 85 for the loss of three.

Haris Rauf ended New Zealand’s hopes of levelling the series in the 15th over as he dismissed Daryl Mitchell and James Neesham and the visitors lost their fifth wicket for 112 runs.

New Zealand had a herculean task as they needed 81 runs off last five overs but Mark Chapman showed some fight and completed his fifty off 30 balls.

Haris Rauf took four wickets for the second match in a row as he dismissed Rachin Ravindra and New Zealand lost sixth wicket for 131 runs.

New Zealand could score only 154 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs as Pakistan took 2-0 lead in the series.

Toss

Pakistan Cricket Team won the toss in second T20 International against New Zealand and elected to bat first once again, as Babar Azam kept the same playing XI which the first match previous day.

Babar Azam could level the world record for most T20 International wins as skipper on Saturday, as he won 41st match as captain on Friday.

Teams

Pakistan Playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

New Zealand Playing XI: Tom Latham ( c & wk), Chad Bowes, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Henry Shipley, Matt Henry, Ben Lister