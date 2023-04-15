Another operation at Zaman Park likely after Ramazan, claims Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan strongly condemned the arrest of senior party leader Ali Zaidi said that the under was made under London plan.

The former prime minister took to the Twitter to condemn the arrest and said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former premier was assured that the PTI would be crushed and under that plan our senior party leader was taken into custody from Karachi.

He further claimed that more than 3000 workers of the PTI have been either arrested or kidnapped, adding that under that first Ali Ameen and now Ali Zaidi have been kidnapped. “More planning is still being made,” he said.

The PTI chairman went on to claim that another operation could be carried out at Zaman Park after Ramazan or Eidul Fitr.

Imran Khan said, “I believe that it [operation] will weaken us in case of elections, adding that I want to make it clear that these actions will not cause any harm to us but public’s anger is increasing, and everyone will see the result of the London plan in the elections.