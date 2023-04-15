Instagram takes on TikTok with exciting new features for reels!

Instagram is rolling out new features for its Reels platform, as it continues to compete aggressively with TikTok.

The platform is set to become more attractive to creators, thanks to a range of new tools that are designed to help them create more engaging videos.

One of the most exciting new features is the ability to easily find trending content on Reels.

This new section will highlight top trending hashtags and songs, giving creators insights into what’s popular and helping them to create videos that are more likely to go viral.

Another new feature is a revamped editor, which will make it easier for creators to align and time elements in a more visual way.

This will allow creators to create more polished and professional-looking videos, without having to spend hours editing their content.

The platform is also set to provide more detailed metrics for Reels. Creators will be able to see their total watch time and average watch time, which will allow them to track how their videos are performing and make adjustments as needed.

Finally, Instagram is expanding its Gifts feature to more countries. This will allow creators to earn money from their content, by receiving gifts from their followers.