Babar Azam could level world record by winning second T20

Pakistan Cricket Team’s skipper Babar Azam has a chance to level the world record for most wins as skipper on Saturday, as he has currently won 41 T20Is.

England’s former captain Eoin Morgan and Afghanistan’s former captain Asghar Afghan currently hold the record with 42 wins.

Babar Azam levelled India’s former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni with a win in the first match, who won 41 out of 72 matches as skipper.

Pakistan’s run machine has win percentage of 66.12 as he has won 41 out of 67 matches as skipper.

Australia’s former captain Aaron Finch is on the fifth place in the list with 40 wins in 76 T20 International matches.

Babar Azam would have more opportunities to level and break the record of Eoin Morgan and Asghar Afghan in the ongoing series.

Four more matches are to be played in the series and Pakistan had thrashed New Zealand by 88 runs in the first match as the tourists are missing some of the main players due to their commitment with IPL.