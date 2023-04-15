Jemima Goldsmith spotted Imran Khan on M-25 in London

Jemima Goldsmith spotted her first husband Imran Khan, chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister, on the Motorway-25 in the UK.

Sharing a picture on social networking platform with laughing emoji, Jemima said just spotted on the M25 in the UK.

Imran Khan, Jamima Goldmith wedding

It is pertinent to note that Goldsmith enrolled at the University of Bristol in 1993 and studied English, but she dropped out when she married Imran Khan in 1995.

Jemima eventually completed her bachelor’s degree in March 2002 with upper second-class honours.

Imran Khan, Jamima Goldmith divorced

Goldsmith supported her husband as he became more involved in his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

However, On 22 June 2004, it was announced that the couple had divorced ending the nine-year marriage because it was difficult for Jemima to adapt to the political life of Imran Khan in Pakistan.

The marriage ended amicably.