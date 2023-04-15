WhatsApp’s latest update to change way you forward media forever!

WhatsApp introduces a new update that allows users to add custom descriptions to forwarded media such as images, videos, GIFs, and documents.

This new feature called “Description for Forwarded Messages” aims to provide additional context to the forwarded media and prevent any confusion caused by removing the original caption.

According to app-tracking website WABetaInfo, the new update has been submitted, bringing the version up to 2.23.8.22. However, it may not be immediately available to all users, as it is currently being tested by some beta testers.

Also read: Elon Musk forms X.AI artificial intelligence company

By using this feature, WhatsApp users can now add their own descriptions to a forwarded media if the current caption does not accurately describe the content or if they want to attach a different description.

When the current caption is removed and a new one is added, the new description will be sent as a separate message, indicating that it does not belong to the original message.

Also read: SpaceX will try to launch most powerful rocket ever Monday

With this new update, WhatsApp aims to provide a smoother experience for its users by ensuring that they have all the necessary information about the forwarded media.