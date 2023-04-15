Gold prices per tola crash in Pakistan
Global price per ounce also witness record fall
The price of 24-Karat gold in the domestic market decreased per tola price decreased by Rs2600 to settle at Rs216,000 on Saturday.
All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association said price of 10-gram of 24 Karat reached Rs185185 after losing Rs2229.
Gold price in global market
The price of gold per ounce in the international market has been decreases by record $31 and global value per ounce of gold reached $2003.
