Billy Porter to portray James Baldwin in new biopic

Billy Porter, the Emmy-winning actor known for his work in “Pose” and “American Horror Story”, is set to play the role of James Baldwin in an upcoming biopic. The film, titled “Remember This House”, will be directed by Barry Jenkins, who won an Oscar for his work on “Moonlight”.

James Baldwin was an American novelist, playwright, and activist who played a vital role in the Civil Rights Movement. He is best known for his works, “Notes of a Native Son”, “Giovanni’s Room”, and “The Fire Next Time”. Baldwin’s writings on racial and social issues are still relevant today.

The film is based on Baldwin’s unfinished manuscript, “Remember This House”, which tells the story of his relationships with civil rights leaders Medgar Evers, Malcolm X, and Martin Luther King Jr. The manuscript was meant to be a revolutionary account of Baldwin’s personal experiences with racism and his friendships with these three influential figures. Unfortunately, Baldwin passed away before he could complete it.

The project has been in the works for several years, with Jenkins announcing his involvement in 2017. Since then, there has been speculation about who would play Baldwin. Porter’s name first came up during a conversation between Jenkins and Baldwin’s niece, who suggested Porter for the role.

Porter, who is openly gay and has spoken about the importance of LGBTQ+ representation in the entertainment industry, says he is honored to play Baldwin, who was also gay. “To be able to put the voice of James Baldwin in my mouth, as a queer black man in America, is a divine opportunity,” Porter said in an interview.

Jenkins has been vocal about his admiration for Baldwin’s work and the significance of bringing his story to the big screen. “The book is both a challenge and a gift,” Jenkins said in a statement. “It is a call to action and a source of inspiration. It is also one of the great unfinished works of American literature, one for which Baldwin had high ambitions.”

The production is set to begin in the near future, with no official release date yet announced. The biopic will undoubtedly shed light on Baldwin’s significant contributions to the Civil Rights Movement and inspire a new generation of activists.