Kanye West cancels plan to run for US presidency

Kanye West, the American rapper and fashion designer, has cancelled his plan to run for the US presidency. West, who had earlier announced his candidacy in the 2020 US Presidential Elections, took to Twitter to confirm his decision, stating that he no longer has any interest in running for the position.

In a series of tweets, West wrote, “I’m not running for president anymore. I’m going to focus on my music and my family.” He went on to thank those who had supported him during his presidential bid, saying, “Thank you for your support and encouragement over the past few months. I couldn’t have done it without you.”

West had announced his intention to run for president in July 2020, just four months before the election. He had even filed the required paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run as an independent candidate. However, his campaign was marred by controversy and criticism, with many questioning his qualifications for the position.

In one of his campaign rallies, West had made headlines for making several bizarre statements, including a claim that Harriet Tubman, the abolitionist who helped free slaves in the 1800s, “never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people.” He had also tearfully revealed that he and his wife, Kim Kardashian, had considered aborting their first child.

Following his announcement to cancel his presidential bid, many took to social media to express their opinions. Some criticized West for his erratic behavior during his campaign, while others expressed relief that he had withdrawn from the race.

West, who has been known for his controversial statements and actions in the past, has recently been focusing on his music career. He released his latest album, “Donda,” in August 2021, and has been touring to promote the album.

It remains to be seen if West will make another attempt at running for president in the future. However, for now, it appears that he has decided to put his political ambitions on hold and focus on other pursuits.