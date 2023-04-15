Priyanka Chopra faces criticism for not acknowledging Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s Pakistani nationality

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra has come under fire from Pakistani celebrities for her recent Instagram post congratulating Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, the first woman of colour and first person from South Asia to direct a Star Wars film.

While many praised Chopra for her support of Obaid Chinoy, Pakistani celebrities such as Adnan Siddiqui and Goher Mumtaz criticized her for referring to Obaid Chinoy as South Asian instead of specifically identifying her as Pakistani.

Siddiqui took to Twitter to express his disapproval, writing, “With due respect, Priyanka Chopra, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is a Pakistani first, just to brush up on your knowledge. Much like the way you flaunt your Indian nationality whenever you get the opportunity before claiming to be a South Asian.”

Mumtaz echoed Siddiqui’s sentiment and asked Chopra to be more politically correct by referring to Obaid Chinoy as a Pakistani director. “It’s a great achievement, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, but could be wonderful if you [Priyanka Chopra] could write Pakistani director,” Mumtaz commented. “Indians are great people, they wouldn’t mind you for not being politically correct for a bit.”

On April 7, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy announced that Obaid-Chinoy would direct one of the three new live-action Star Wars films, which will be set after the events of The Rise of Skywalker and feature Daisy Ridley as Rey building a new Jedi Order. The project is a milestone for the franchise, as Obaid-Chinoy is the first woman and the first person of colour to direct a Star Wars movie.

Despite the criticism, Chopra has not responded to the comments. Obaid-Chinoy, on the other hand, has remained silent about the controversy and continues to work on the upcoming Star Wars film.