Pakistanis in Khartoum: FO says closely monitoring security situation in Sudan

Foreign Office spokesperson on Saturday issued a statement and said Pakistan is closely monitoring the security situation in war-hit Sudan.

“There are around a thousand Pakistanis in capital Khartoum,” MOFA spokesperson said.

Pakistan Mission is in contact with Pakistanis in Khartoum to ensure their safety.

In a latest, Sudan paramilitary chief vowed to fight on until all army bases captured. The head of the United Nations (UN) mission in Sudan called Saturday for an “immediate” end to fighting between the regular army and paramilitaries.

UNITAMS chief Volker Perthes “strongly condemns the eruption of fighting in Sudan,” it said in a statement.

“Perthes has reached out to both parties asking them for an immediate cessation of fighting to ensure the safety of the Sudanese people and to spare the country from further violence.”

Sudan’s air force struck multiple paramilitary bases in Khartoum on Saturday, the army said, as fighting raged on the streets of the capital between the rival security forces.

Pakistan, Sudan bilateral relations

Both, Pakistan and Sudan, share the same religion as well as historical baggage of colonial rule. Both countries are members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and the Group of 77 in the United Nations.