Aima Baig gets offer for Netflix web series, shares health struggles and lost opportunities

Pakistani singer Aima Baig has received an offer for a web series from Netflix, as revealed in a recent appearance on Shahveer Jaffry’s podcast.

Baig, who has previously turned down acting offers, including a lead role in Mahira Khan’s Barwaan Khiladi due to her struggle with arthritis, expressed her desire to establish herself as a musician before venturing further into acting. However, she did not provide any details about the web series offer.

Baig also opened up about her struggle with arthritis, revealing that it limited her mobility during her Punjab tour and even left her confined to a wheelchair for six months. She also shared that she had recorded five songs for Bollywood, including one for a movie featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, but they were never released due to the 2016 ban on Pakistani artists in India.

Despite the lost opportunities, Baig remains hopeful about the future release of her songs and plans to find a way to share them with her fans. She gave a shoutout to Mahira Khan for understanding her health concerns and for helping resolve the issue around turning down the lead role in Barwaan Khiladi.

For now, Baig’s top priority remains releasing original music and establishing herself as a musician. However, with the offer from Netflix and other acting opportunities on the table, it remains to be seen whether she will take on more acting roles in the future.