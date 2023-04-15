Digital census date extended till April 20th

The Statistics Bureau of Pakistan (SBP) has extended the date of digital census till April 20 (Thursday).

SBP Spokesperson said digital census extended till April 20th.

SBP Chief Statistician Naeem Al Zafar said 99 percent of the census work is completed in Punjab while 98 percent of census work is completed in Sindh and 82 percent of work is completed in country’s largest province Balochistan.

Zadfar said 100 percent work has been completed in Azad Jammu Kashmir A(JK) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

“90 percent of the work has been completed in 131 out of 156 districts,” Naeem Al Zafar said.

Read Also: Pakistan’s first digital census starts today