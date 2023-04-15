Netflix pursues David Fincher for American ‘Squid Game’ remake

It has been reported that Netflix is working on an American remake of the highly popular South Korean drama series ‘Squid Game’. Industry insider Jeff Sneider of The Hot Mic podcast recently shared that Netflix is pursuing award-winning director David Fincher to produce and direct the project.

While Sneider admitted that he has no confirmation of whether or not Fincher is working with Netflix on the series, sources claim that the streaming giant is keenly interested in having the director on board for the project. This would be a significant win for Netflix, given Fincher’s acclaimed track record in directing successful films and television shows.

‘Squid Game’ first premiered on Netflix in September 2021 and became an instant sensation, with the first season garnering 1.65 billion viewing hours in just four weeks. The show’s massive success made it the most-watched series in the streaming platform’s history. The series was well-received by audiences and critics alike, earning praise for its intense storyline, acting, and production value.

Assuming that the reports of Netflix’s American ‘Squid Game’ remake are accurate, it’s not surprising that the streaming giant would want to capitalize on the show’s incredible success. With David Fincher potentially directing the project, it seems likely that the series will have a strong creative team behind it, which could potentially lead to even greater success.