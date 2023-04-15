PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi arrested from party’s secretariat in Karachi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter President and former federal minister Ali Zaidi has been arrested from PTI Karachi Secretariat by Sindh Police on Saturday.

PTI Spokesman claimed Ali Zaidi was detained from PTI Secretariat in Defense and taken away by police and plainclothes officials.

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said that Zaidi was arrested “without any arrest warrant”. Fawad maintained that the system of cruelty and oppression was unacceptable in any way.

Earlier, Zaidi along with among PTI leaders was nominated in a terror case for allegedly vandalising the office of Keamari deputy commissioner (DC) amid the recounting of local body polls’ votes in January.