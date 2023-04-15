Gordon set to lead Aston Villa against Newcastle at Villa Park

Aston Villa is set to take on Newcastle United in a crucial Premier League fixture at Villa Park, and all eyes will be on the young Villa midfielder, Carney Chukwuemeka Gordon, who is set to make his first start for the club.

The 17-year-old midfielder is considered one of the most exciting prospects in Aston Villa’s academy, and his inclusion in the starting lineup is a testament to his impressive performances in training.

Gordon will be hoping to make an impact in the game and help his team secure a much-needed victory. Aston Villa has struggled in recent games, and a win against Newcastle would go a long way in boosting the team’s confidence.

Aston Villa manager, Dean Smith, has been impressed with Gordon’s performances and believes that the young midfielder has a bright future ahead of him.

“Carney has been working hard in training and has shown a lot of promise. He’s a talented player with a great work ethic, and we’re excited to see what he can do on the pitch,” Smith said.

Newcastle, on the other hand, is also in need of points, as they look to climb out of the relegation zone. The Magpies will be hoping to take advantage of Aston Villa’s recent struggles and secure a crucial away win.

The game promises to be an exciting encounter, and fans around the world will be able to catch all the action live on TV. The match is scheduled to kick off at 8 pm GMT on April 23.