Shoaib Sultan announces film ‘Gunjal’ based on 1990s child activist’s murder in Pakistan

Director Shoaib Sultan has announced a new film titled “Gunjal,” starring Ahmed Ali Akbar, Resham, and Aamna Ilyas in the lead roles. The film delves into the murder of child activist Iqbal Masih in 1990s Pakistan, a topic that is rarely explored in the country’s film industry. The announcement surprised many as the upcoming Eid releases are mostly light-hearted comedies.

On Friday, the official social media account of the film shared a poster featuring Ahmed Ali Akbar’s first look. The tagline, “the truth can be twisted,” hints at the complexities of the plot. The poster sees Akbar, possibly playing the role of a journalist investigating the case, staring straight into the camera in an acid-washed denim shirt and a mustache while carrying a brown leather bag. Three young boys are shown in the background working, probably symbolizing child labor.

Gunjal’s producer, Nighat Akbar Shah of Adur Productions, claims that the film addresses themes of human rights, justice, and hope, and is a “must-see” for all who believe in making a difference. The film also stars Samiya Mumtaz and Ahmed Ali Butt.

Iqbal Masih was a child labor activist who was sold into bonded labor at the age of five in a carpet factory. He was set free when he was ten, and he helped other child slaves escape, becoming a symbol of the struggle against child labor. He was tragically killed at the age of twelve. In 2009, the US Congress named an annual award after him that is given to activists fighting to end child labor.

Gunjal sheds light on the circumstances surrounding Iqbal Masih’s murder, and the makers claim that it will be a powerful and emotional journey unlike any other. By exploring the story of a child activist who fought for the rights of others and paid the ultimate price, the film highlights the importance of protecting human rights and promoting justice.

In conclusion, Gunjal promises to be a thought-provoking and poignant film that highlights a significant issue in Pakistan’s history. By addressing themes of human rights, justice, and hope, the film aims to create awareness and inspire change. The release date for the film is yet to be announced, and audiences are eagerly awaiting the chance to witness Ahmed Ali Akbar, Resham, and Aamna Ilyas’s performances in this groundbreaking film.