Newcastle United F.C.’s Miguel Almiron ruled out for season; Allan Saint-Maximin absent amid personal issue

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has provided a significant injury update on midfielder Miguel Almiron, while also explaining the absence of forward Allan Saint-Maximin.

According to Howe, Almiron is set to miss the remainder of the season due to a hamstring injury he sustained during the Magpies’ 3-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur on April 4th. The Paraguayan international has been one of Newcastle’s key players this season, making 28 Premier League appearances and contributing four goals and four assists.

On the other hand, Howe has stated that Saint-Maximin’s absence is due to a personal issue, with the Frenchman reportedly taking time off to be with his family. While the 24-year-old has missed Newcastle’s last three games, Howe expects him to be back with the team soon.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Howe said, “Miguel Almiron has a hamstring injury which is going to rule him out for the rest of the season. It’s a big blow for us, as Miguel has been one of our most consistent performers this season. In terms of Allan Saint-Maximin, he’s got a personal issue that he’s dealing with. We’re giving him all the support he needs, and he’ll be back with us as soon as he can.”

Newcastle United is currently in the relegation zone, with just six games remaining in the Premier League season. Howe’s side will be hoping to pick up some much-needed points in their upcoming fixtures, with key players like Almiron and Saint-Maximin set to be missed.