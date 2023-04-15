Change of heart: Balochistan CM says no to bulletproof, bombproof vehicles

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudus Bezinjo decided not to use bulletproof and bombproof vehicle and prohibited his cabinet and senior officers from using any such vehicles.

Chief Minister’s directed to park all official bulletproof and bomb-proof vehicles.

Abdul Qudus Bizenjo said in future, no VIP including himself will get protocol.

“In many incidents, security duty officers were targeted by terrorists but we (civilians) use our own bulletproof vehicle,” Balochistan CM said, adding that, Bizenjo said security staff were the main target of terrorists.

