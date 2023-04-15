Mild irritation to vision loss; how dust and pollution harm your eyes?

Our eyes are constantly exposed to the environment, and therefore they are susceptible to various pollutants such as dust, smoke, and chemicals.

Dust and pollution can have a negative impact on the eyes and can cause a variety of problems ranging from mild irritation to serious vision loss.

Over time, exposure to these environmental factors can lead to eye irritation, inflammation, and even vision loss.

In this article, we will discuss how dust and pollution can affect your eyes and make your eyesight go bad.

Dust and Pollution

Dust is composed of various particles, including soil, dead skin cells, pollen, and even animal dander. When these particles are suspended in the air, they can enter the eyes and cause irritation. Similarly, pollution from cars, factories, and other sources can release chemicals and particulate matter that can also enter the eyes and cause harm.

Dust and pollution can cause the eyes to become dry, which can lead to irritation, itching, and redness.

Long-term exposure to pollution can increase the risk of developing cataracts, which is a clouding of the lens of the eye that can cause vision loss.

It can also increase the risk of developing age-related macular degeneration, which is a leading cause of vision loss in older adults.

Certain types of dust and pollution can trigger allergies in some people, leading to symptoms such as watery eyes, itchiness, and redness.

When dust and pollution enter the eyes, they can create an environment that is conducive to the growth of bacteria and other microorganisms. This can lead to infections such as conjunctivitis or pink eye.

To learn more, watch the video below:

Prevention

Taking preventive measures such as wearing protective eyewear, using eye drops, and keeping the environment clean can help reduce the risk of developing eye problems due to dust and pollution. If you are experiencing persistent eye irritation or vision problems, it is important to seek the advice of a healthcare professional.