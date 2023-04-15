Punjab CTD arrests four TTP, Al-Qaeda terrorists

The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested four notorious terrorists of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Al-Qaeda during covert operations.

The CTD also seized material for making suicide jackets as well as weapons, and started an investigation.

According to CTD officials, the operation was carried out in Sargodha, Multan, and Rawalpindi based on secret information.

During the operation, four terrorists of the banned Al-Qaeda and TTP were arrested.

The arrested terrorists were identified as Ayaz, Salim, Asad and Yaseen.

Explosive material and weapons were recovered from their possession and cases registered against them.

According to preliminary investigation, terrorist networks were planning attacks in sensitive cities of Punjab.

More important revelations are expected during the ongoing investigation.