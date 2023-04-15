Army help to be sought in Punjab’s katcha operation

The authorities have decided to seek the services of the Pakistan Army in the ongoing operation in the katcha area of Punjab.

A summary of the Ministry of Interior has been sent to the cabinet for approval through circulation.

An emergency meeting of the federal body called earlier in the day, was postponed allegedly owing to the commitments of the prime minister.

The Punjab government had approached the federal government seeking the services of the army in the operation.

In the summary, the services of Pakistan Army officials have been sought initially till May 5.

A decision to extend the services will be taken keeping in view the situation of the operation.

The dacoits in the katcha area are armed with modern weapons, the Punjab government maintained in the requisition.

Government sources say that army personnel, vehicles, and equipment will be required in the operation against the dacoits in the katcha area.