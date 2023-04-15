Another probe launched against Elahi for releasing Rs2bn ads without RO

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has started an investigation against former Punjab chief minister and PTI president Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on the complaint of releasing advertisements worth more than Rs2 billion without a release order.

The bureau has launched one more inquiry against Elahi on a complaint.

The NAB Lahore has asked the Directorate General Public Relations for details of the advertisements issued to the media during the tenure of Parvez Elahi till April 19.

Previously, Elahi, who faced allegations of taking kickbacks while in office, faced an inquiry of the NAB over allegations of corruption and taking kickbacks in contracts.