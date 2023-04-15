PM calls for national consensus on building debt-free economy

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that there existed economic challenges but the nation would have to decide whether it would live on foreign debts or stand on its feet by carving a niche among the comity of nations with honesty, dedication, and hard work.

The prime minister expressed optimism that despite different challenges, Pakistan would be soon out of all difficulties.

If the chronic issue of load shedding, the scourge of terrorism could end, free medicines could be provided to the poor, and road infrastructure could be laid, then surely, the country could move on the path of progress and prosperity, he added.

The prime minister was addressing a ceremony after reviewing the construction work on the six-lane overhead bridge of Imamia Colony railways crossing Shahdra N-5.

He said that those nations always achieved milestones that took lead with definite decisions over their future.

The country was not created to move on debts and act like beggars because their forefathers and different generations had given sacrifices for the motherland, he added.

The prime minister referred to the terms of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for seeking loan agreements and said that they did every effort to implement them.

Even, they sought bilateral financial support from friendly nations including China that realized their problems and provided a rollover of $2 billion loan, returning back the previous debt amount paid back by Pakistan.

The prime minister also expressed his gratitude to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The UAE had committed a loan of $3 billion.

He lauded the efforts of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, and the chief of army staff for making efforts in this regard.

The ceremony was attended by Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, parliamentarians, the chief secretary, the National Highway Authority chairman, and relevant authorities.