WhatsApp unveils three new security features

In an effort to enhance the privacy and security of its users, WhatsApp has announced a set of new features that will help protect against unauthorized access to user accounts and mobile device malware.

One of the new features, called Account Protect, adds an extra layer of security to users’ accounts by requiring a PIN code to access the account. This feature is designed to prevent unauthorized access to users’ accounts, even if someone gains access to their device.

Device Verification, another new feature, would prevent mobile device malware from using someone’s WhatsApp account to send unwanted messages.

In addition, WhatsApp is introducing Automatic Security Codes, which will periodically refresh the security code used to encrypt users’ messages. This will help prevent potential attacks from hackers who try to intercept and decrypt users’ messages.

These upcoming features will be released on both Android and iOS.

To access the new features, users can update their app to the latest version and enable the features in the app’s settings.

According to a statement from WhatsApp, these new features are part of the company’s ongoing efforts to provide a more secure and private experience for its users.

It is pertinent to mention here that Meta had recently announced their campaign ‘Stay Safe with WhatsApp’.