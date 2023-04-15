111 years on, Titanic tragedy continues to captivate hearts and minds

April 15th marks the Titanic Remembrance Day, a day to honor the memory of the passengers and crew who lost their lives when the iconic Titanic sank in the Atlantic Ocean in 1912.

The tragedy remains one of the most significant maritime disasters in history, and its impact on the world still resonates to this day.

With the capacity of carrying over 2000 people, Titanic—at 269 meters in length— was nothing less than a wonder back in its days. For the record, the largest passenger liner of current times, MS Harmony of the Seas is just 93 metres longer than Titanic!

The RMS Titanic was the largest and most luxurious passenger vessel of its time, built to be a testament to human engineering and technological progress. However, tragedy struck when the giant ship collided with an iceberg on the night of April 14th, 1912, during its maiden voyage.

Despite the heroic efforts of the crew, the ship could not be saved, and it sank in the early hours of April 15th.

The disaster claimed the lives of over 1,500 people, including passengers from all walks of life and crew members who worked tirelessly to save as many lives as possible.

Read more: World’s first moon-shaped resort to open in Dubai

The loss of the Titanic sent shockwaves throughout the world and exposed the inherent dangers of sea travel, leading to widespread changes in maritime safety regulations.

Seven mind-blowing facts about Titanic that will leave you stunned!

Here, we present to you some mind-blowing facts about the Titanic, the ship that attained legendary status despite its relatively short life span:

Every day, the Titanic consumed approximately 600 tonnes of coal, manually loaded into its furnaces by a workforce of 176 men. Almost 100 tonnes of ash was discharged into the sea, every 24 hours. Titanic had its own newspaper called the Atlantic Daily Bulletin. Titanic’s wreckage was discovered in 1985, which lies 370 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, around 12,500 ft below the surface. Two deaths while 246 injuries were reported during Titanic’s 26 month long construction in Belfast. It took 20 horses to carry the main anchor of the ship. The legend has it that Titanic was carrying a binocular in the observation deck but no one had the key to the box which contained it– with many believe that the tragedy could have been averted. First-class passengers were served with the last supper consisting of 11 courses. They were also given a music book containing 352 songs and musicians on board were required to know them all, in case requests were made.

Read more: Pepsi unveils revamped logo after 15 years

Today, the Titanic Remembrance Day serves as a solemn reminder of the tragedy and the human cost of technological progress. It is a day to honor the memory of those who lost their lives and to pay tribute to the bravery and heroism of the crew who fought to save as many passengers as possible.

Despite the passage of over a century, the legacy of the Titanic disaster endures. Moreover, the story of the ship and its passengers continues to captivate the imaginations of people around the world, inspiring countless books, films, and other works of art.