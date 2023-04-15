Military committed to fulfilling constitutional obligations with people’s support: ISPR

The corps commanders maintain that the military leadership is committed to fulfilling its constitutional obligations with the support of the people.

The leadership noted this during the Corps Commanders Conference, presided over by army chief General Asim Munir on Saturday.

As per the Inter-Services Public Relations, the meeting discussed the regional and national situation.

The 257th meeting of the army’s top brass also reviewed the internal and external security challenges facing Pakistan.

The military leadership is fully aware of all the challenges, the conference affirmed.

The participants expressed their satisfaction on the ongoing operations against the remnants of terrorism.

As per the military’s media wing, the conference participants reiterated the commitment of the armed forces to deal with internal and external threats with the cooperation of the nation.

Intelligence-based operations have been underway on the western border areas for a long time, it was further observed.

The nation and the government need to be on the same page for complete elimination of terrorism, the commanders noted.

The conference maintained that these operations, going on with the approval of the government, will lead to the elimination of the factors behind terrorism.

The corps commanders conference reiterated its commitment to meet the goals set by the National Security Committee.

Together, everyone will make concerted efforts to achieve the goals set by the NCS, the commanders concluded.