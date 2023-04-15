Zardari opposes any plan to move elections beyond October

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former president Asif Ali Zardari reacting to government ministers’ statements hinted at the possibility of postponing general elections labeled any move to delay the polls beyond October as “foolish.”

In an interview with a private channel, the former president called for early elections to be held on a level playing field for all parties. He emphasized the need for all political parties to come together and agree on a single date for the elections, as this would help prevent any potential interference from external forces.

When asked about the possibility of general elections taking place this year, Mr Zardari stated that the decision on the timing of the elections would be made by the coalition parties using their collective wisdom.

However, he also emphasized the need to prioritize the economy, the functioning of the assemblies, and relationships with friendly nations before calling for elections.

‘Imran can’t secure two third majority’

Responding to a query about possibility of Imran Khan winning the upcoming elections, PPP leader expressed doubt that the PTI Chairman could secure a two-thirds majority in today’s Pakistan. He also noted that the PTI’s social media presence was strong, but cautioned that false propaganda presented on those platforms could mislead the public.

Regarding the PDM’s growing influence, Mr Zardari suggested that while he was uncertain about Mr. Khan’s reaction, some PTI leaders were indeed disturbed by the opposition’s increasing support.

When asked about his role in bringing the ruling coalition to power, he revealed that he had convinced Shehbaz Sharif to consider running for prime minister before the coalition took office.

Zardari expresses confidence in PDM

The former president expressed his confidence in the continued strength of the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance.

He also stated that he believed the recent development of relations between his party and the Mutahidda Qaumi Movement (MQM) would further strengthen due to their shared interests in Karachi and other parts of the Sindh province.

When asked about a former Punjab chief minister who had been approached to join the PDM, the PPP leader revealed that Parvez Elahi had expressed interest but later backed out due to “miscalculations.” However, he remained hopeful that Elahi would eventually join the alliance.

Bajwa hinted at martial law

When questioned about the neutrality of the establishment, Mr. Zardari asserted that it should indeed be neutral, and emphasized the importance of all state institutions functioning within their respective domains.

“General Bajwa was giving signals to impose martial law. We told them that climbing a lion is easy but getting down is difficult. Hearing this, he gave up his idea,” claimed Zardari.